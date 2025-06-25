IISER IAT 2025 Result Declared: How to Check and Next Steps

IISERs announced the IAT 2025 results. Students can check their marks on iiseradmission.in.

Log in with your registration number and password. If you scored at least one mark, you get a rank. Having a rank does not mean you will get admission.

How to check result:

Visit iiseradmission.in Click on IAT 2025 result link Log in to your account Download your marks and rank

The exam was in May on a computer. It had 60 questions — 15 each in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Physics.

The total score was 240. You get 4 marks for every right answer. One mark is taken away for every wrong answer. The test lasted 3 hours.

This test is for courses at IISERs in many cities. Courses include 5-year BS-MS, 4-year BS, and BTech. Check IISER websites for details.

What next?

Counselling will start soon.

Fill your course choices between June 26 (5 pm) and July 3 (5 pm).

Admission depends on your rank, course choice, seat availability, and category.

After the offer, accept or reject the seat.

If you say no or don’t reply in time, you can’t join next rounds.

Visit the IISER website for more info.