Live
- 'Rattled' BJP stages drama to hide its governance failures, alleges Kharge
- MP: 2 dead as tunnel collapses near Mhow
- IISER IAT 2025 Result Declared: How to Check and Next Steps
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Falls ill During Visit to Nainital, Recovers soon
- Government Plans Asset Transfer to Help MTNL Clear Debt; Shares Jump 19%
- GitHub CEO: Why AI Won’t Replace Junior Engineers Anytime Soon
- Arvind Kejriwal congratulates newly elected MLAs, calls bypoll results 'semi-final' to 2027 polls
- Instagram Rolls Out Keyframes, Text Effects & Voice Tools to Empower Creators
- IDF delivers another blow to Hezbollah funding channels
- Bengaluru Traffic Worsens After Bike Taxi Ban, Riders Demand Reversal
IISER IAT 2025 Result Declared: How to Check and Next Steps
IISERs have announced the IAT 2025 exam results. Candidates can check their scores and ranks online. Counselling will start soon, and students must fill course preferences to get admission. Learn how to check your result and what to do next.
IISERs announced the IAT 2025 results. Students can check their marks on iiseradmission.in.
Log in with your registration number and password. If you scored at least one mark, you get a rank. Having a rank does not mean you will get admission.
How to check result:
- Visit iiseradmission.in
- Click on IAT 2025 result link
- Log in to your account
- Download your marks and rank
The exam was in May on a computer. It had 60 questions — 15 each in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Physics.
The total score was 240. You get 4 marks for every right answer. One mark is taken away for every wrong answer. The test lasted 3 hours.
This test is for courses at IISERs in many cities. Courses include 5-year BS-MS, 4-year BS, and BTech. Check IISER websites for details.
What next?
Counselling will start soon.
Fill your course choices between June 26 (5 pm) and July 3 (5 pm).
Admission depends on your rank, course choice, seat availability, and category.
After the offer, accept or reject the seat.
If you say no or don’t reply in time, you can’t join next rounds.
Visit the IISER website for more info.