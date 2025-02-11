IIT Delhi Alumni Launches PiFy, AI-Powered Education Tool for Instant Academic Doubt Resolution for Students

New Delhi, 11th February 2025: IIT Delhi alumnus introduces PiFy, India’s first WhatsApp-based AI software for students, offering smart and affordable educational support. PiFy enables instant doubt resolution for both students and teachers, allowing users to easily scan a QR code to access PiFy on WhatsApp, where they receive immediate, step-by-step solutions, generate mock test papers, and create revision notes all on a seamless and accessible platform

PiFy seeks to address the challenges students face in accessing quality academic support. Many existing AI-based education tools are either expensive or difficult to access and often do not offer real-time assistance. PiFy overcomes these challenges by providing an affordable, accessible platform through WhatsApp, where students can send text or image queries and receive accurate, step-by-step solutions. This service is available 24/7, giving students the flexibility to resolve doubts at any time, whether during study sessions or in preparation for exams.

The platform’s pay-per-use model makes it a highly cost-effective solution, allowing users to resolve up to 100 doubts for under INR 200. PiFy’s AI is designed to cater to a wide range of academic needs, covering all subjects, competitive exams, and regional languages. Its advanced capabilities, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and image recognition, enable it to provide personalized, context-aware solutions, making it a reliable companion for students at all levels. By focusing on affordability, accessibility, and real-time support, PiFy empowers students to learn independently and confidently, enhancing their academic journey.

Rupesh Kumar, Co-Founder of PiFy and an IIT Delhi alumnus, said, “We designed PiFy to not just answer queries but to think like a teacher, analyzing the question, breaking it down step by step, and delivering precise explanations in real-time.”

“Building an AI that truly understands students' academic needs was the real challenge. Existing tools often struggle with accuracy, subject diversity, or accessibility, especially for students in remote areas. By integrating AI with WhatsApp, we removed these barriers, ensuring that any student, anywhere, can get instant, reliable academic support without extra apps or subscriptions."

The development of PiFy was supported by DRIIV, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, hosted at IIT Delhi. PiFy ensures a safe and confidential environment for students to ask questions, particularly benefiting those who may hesitate to seek help in traditional classroom settings. With no app downloads required, the platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to students of all levels.