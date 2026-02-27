Nara Lokesh briefs on WhatsApp Governance and Handloom Welfare in AP Assembly

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Minister Nara Lokesh responded to MLA Valmiki Parthasarathy’s enquiry regarding the Manamitra WhatsApp Governance services. He stated that currently, 943 different services are available through the platform, which has been utilised by 14 million people. The Minister highlighted that artificial intelligence has been integrated to enhance user-friendliness and that the government plans further modernisation, including faster responses and immediate receipt issuance.

Lokesh also revealed that the government is preparing to launch Manamitra 2.0 soon, aiming to improve service delivery based on field feedback.

In another session, Amalapuram MLA Anandarao raised concerns about the welfare of handloom workers. Minister Savita responded, emphasising that the sector is the second-largest after agriculture and that welfare schemes continue to support handloom workers. She criticised the YSRCP government for cancelling previous schemes and halting thrift fund allocations.

Currently, over 93,000 handloom workers above 50 years of age receive a pension of Rs. 4,000. The Minister also announced that since April, free electricity has been supplied to power looms and handlooms, with interest-only loans available to ease financial burdens. A 15% subsidy on raw material supply and ten awards under the One District One Product scheme have been introduced.

Savita further stated that during the YSRCP regime, Rs. 120 crore was diverted from the central government via APCO, adversely affecting handloom workers.