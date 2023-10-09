IIT Hyderabad secures Historic Victory at Inter IIT Aquatics Meet 2023

Highlights:

● The star swimmers of IITH who contributed to this outstanding performance include:

o Rishabh Pillai (2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals) - BTech 1st Year Student from Biotechnology Department

o Siddharth Pamidi (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals) - BTech 1st Year Student from Physics Department

o Venkata Manikanta Kumbha (02 Bronze Medals) - BTech 4th Year Student from Electrical Department

o Barath Surya M (02 Bronze Medals) - BTech 2nd Year Student from the Electrical Department

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) made history at the 37th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet 2023 held at IIT Gandhinagar from October 4 to 8, 2023, by clinching the Second Runners Up Champion position with an impressive tally of 8 medals in Men’s Swimming Championship. A total of 16 IITs competed in the meet.









This remarkable achievement marks the first time IITH has achieved such a prominent standing in the competition, underlining their dedication and excellence in aquatics. This historic victory at the Inter IIT Aquatics Meet 2023 is a testament to the dedication, skill, and hard work of the IITH athletes and their unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of aquatics.



Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "This is an amazing performance, and on behalf of the whole IITH community, I would like to congratulate every member of the swimming team, the swimming coach, Mr Hardeep, and the entire sports department, led by Dr Rogers Mathew."

The IITH contingent comprises 12 Boys & 4 Girls, mentored under the ace supervision of Swimming Coach Mr Hardeep, Sports Officer, IITH and supported by Ms Purva Ganeshrao Kherkar, Lady, PTI, IITH.



