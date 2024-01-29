IIT Mandi to host Himachal Science Congress for greener future

Shimla : Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) on Monday announced to organise the Fourth Himachal Science Congress at the campus from April 8 to 10.The theme is 'Role of Science, Technology and Innovation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals'.

The event will feature lectures on contemporary issues by eminent scientists, paper presentations by researchers, and an exhibition of various rural technologies.

The primary objective of the science congress is to bring together intellectuals, scientists, and researchers from various institutions within and outside the state, fostering the exchange of innovative ideas, inventions, and intellectual creations.

This collaboration aims to lay the foundation for the application of advancements in infrastructure, health facilities, and socio-economic development in alignment with the event’s theme.

IIT Mandi and HIMCOSTE extend an invitation to scientists and students from universities, research institutions, and colleges to submit their abstracts for the science congress by February 20.

Subject areas for submission include -- agriculture, horticulture, and forest sciences; biochemistry, microbiology, biotechnology; disaster management, ecology, and environmental science; rural technology; and mathematics, physical science, and nanotechnology.

Speaking about hosting the science congress, Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said: “The 4th Himachal Pradesh Science Congress embodies the spirit of exploration and collaboration, paving the way for transformative discoveries.”



The main objectives of this year's event include identification of problems faced by the people of Himachal Pradesh, providing solutions to the identified problems through intervention of science, technology and innovation ecosystem; providing a platform for exchange of ideas and knowledge.

