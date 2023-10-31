IMT Ghaziabad marked in QS World Business Master’s Ranking 2024

Ghaziabad: IMT Ghaziabad, an institution synonymous with excellence in business education, has achieved a mark in the QS World Business Master’s Ranking 2024. With an impeccable legacy of over 43 years, IMT Ghaziabad, a top-ranked management institute in India and a stalwart in the field of management education, is reaffirming its global reputation as a leader in business education by securing top ranks on the world’s most prestigious recognition platforms. IMT Ghaziabad's high QS ranking is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the institute's students and faculty.

The QS World Business Master’s Ranking 2024, an internationally recognized benchmark for assessing business schools, now features IMT Ghaziabad as a prominent contender. This newly achieved milestone is a testament to the relentless dedication and collective endeavors of the institution's distinguished faculty, diligent students, accomplished alumni, and the entire IMT Ghaziabad community.

In these new rankings, IMT Ghaziabad has marked its presence in multiple categories, demonstrating its diverse strengths and unwavering commitment to academic excellence. These accomplishments reaffirm its position as an educational institution of global repute.

IMT Ghaziabad has made an impressive debut in the QS World Business Master's ranking, securing a global rank of 151+ band in Master’s in Management. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students, faculty, and staff of IMT Ghaziabad. The QS World Business Master'sin Management ranking is a prestigious ranking system that evaluates the top business schools worldwide based on several parameters such as employability, academic reputation, diversity, and more. IMT Ghaziabad's inclusion in this ranking is a significant milestone for the institution and demonstrates its commitment to providing quality education and producing competent business professionals.

In the QS World Business Master’s rankings 2024, IMT Ghaziabad has received recognition in the following categories:

● Global Rank of 151+ in the Master's in Management program.

● Global Rank of 101+ in the Master's in Marketing program.

● Global Rank of 151+ in the Master's in Finance program.

Dr Vishal Talwar, Director IMT Ghaziabad, said "We extend our deep appreciation to our dedicated faculty, diligent students, accomplished alumni, and the entire IMT Ghaziabad community for their unwavering support and relentless hard work. This achievement stands as a collective testament to our commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering future business leaders."