IMT Hyderabad Holds Grand Convocation Ceremony to Celebrate Graduating batch of 2021-2023

IMT Hyderabad, a premier business school, hosted its convocation ceremony for the batch of 2021-2023 on its campus, celebrating the successful culmination of another academic year. The auspicious event witnessed an inspiring procession led by Dr. K. Sriharsha Reddy, Director, IMT Hyderabad, accompanied by the distinguished Chief Guest, Shri. Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Besides the Director and the Chief Guest, the convocation procession comprised the members of the Governing Council, Board of Governors and the faculty members. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the inaugural lamp by the Chief Guest and the Director, symbolizing a prayer for unity and solidarity. This was followed by the Director officially declaring the convocation open.

Addressing the gathering, Dr K Sriharsha Reddy shared insights from the academic year 2023, presenting the annual report. Among other initiatives of IMT Hyderabad,he spoke about the 3rdedition of the Global Immersion Program, a unique initiative by the institute that exposed the students to diverse cultures, values, and business practices in countries like France, Singapore, Germany, and the United States. This program aims to foster a global mindset among the students, preparing them for the challenges of the international business landscape.

Dr Reddy further highlighted the significant achievements in the placement arena, with around 68 companies, including DE Shaw, Barclays, and Accenture, visiting the campus for final placements, offering numerous lucrative opportunities to the graduating students.

Kamal Nath, the esteemed Chief Mentor of IMT Hyderabad, addressed the students, emphasizing the values, principles, knowledge, and skills instilled during their academic journey. He encouraged the graduates to harness the power of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship in their professional pursuits. Shri Kamal Nath also urged the students to cherish the memories of their time at IMT Hyderabad, acknowledging the support and guidance received from the faculty and the extensive alumni network.

The Chief Guest, Satish Reddy, delivered an inspiring speech and extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduating students. He told the audience that though he had studied chemical engineering and worked as a chemist, he held various management roles in his long-time career, gaining valuable insights and experiences that he wished to share today. He wholeheartedly wished every student the best for their bright future.

As a token of recognition for their outstanding performances, Five gold medals and four silver medals were awarded to the most deserving students of the batch of 2021-2023, acknowledging their exemplary dedication and academic brilliance.

The convocation ceremony concluded with the vote of thanks given by Dr Chakrapani Chaturvedula, Dean (Academics), IMT Hyderabad, who gave a heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievements and best wishes for their future endeavours. The event served as a testament to IMT Hyderabad's commitment to fostering excellence, knowledge, and leadership among the students,