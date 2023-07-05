IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM Batch of 2023-25 Embarks on Inspiring Community Connect Visit

The incoming batch of PGDM students at IMT Hyderabad recently concluded an enlightening series of visits to various foundations actively engaged in community development initiatives. This exceptional program, known as 'Abhuday,' was an integral part of their Management Orientation Program and aimed to instill in students a deep understanding of the impactful work carried out by both corporates and non-profit organisations towards community development.



During their visit, the students had the privilege of exploring the commendable efforts of the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the GMR group. GMRVF focuses on key areas such as education, health, and Skill India. The students were impressed by the foundation's extensive range of vocational courses, encompassing diverse fields like electrical repairs, refrigeration and air-conditioning maintenance, excavator operation, computer operations, industrial and domestic tailoring, and more. These courses adhere to the National Occupation Standards for skill training and are conducted in collaboration with industry partners, ensuring the courses' relevance and enhancing job prospects for the candidates.

In addition, the students witnessed a similar model of skill development at Swarna Bharat Trust, a unique partnership between an NGO and various corporates. This extraordinary collaboration brings together esteemed corporate partners such as Cyient, Granules India, Union Bank, Gati-KWE, and L&T to offer residential vocational courses free of charge. These courses empower individuals with the skills required for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Another notable visit was to the Bala Vikasa International Center (BVIC), a community-driven development organisation dedicated to innovative solutions for underprivileged communities. The students gained insights into BVIC's programs, including widow rehabilitation, orphanage care by core women groups, hostels for cattle, water purification centers, and training for local leaders. Through this experience, the students learned about the importance of partnerships and community involvement in ensuring the sustainability of development initiatives.

Tech Mahindra Foundation showcased its upskilling and employability initiatives through skill centers, providing the students with valuable insights into Tech Mahindra's commitment to creating a skilled workforce.

Moreover, one of the teams had the opportunity to visit the Vocational Training Centre run by Nirmaan, an NGO focused on empowering underprivileged communities through education and skill development programs. The students were deeply impressed by the dedication and transparency of the team in efficiently managing resources to maximise their impact.

These visits provided the students with a profound appreciation for the diverse engagement models and partnerships driving community building. Ms. Yamini, MD at Pharma Pathshala, Granules India, commended the initiative, stating, "This is a remarkable opportunity for students to enhance their awareness, interact with participants, and contribute to the confidence-building of their fellow citizens from underprivileged communities." The visits also allowed students to engage directly with the beneficiaries of these programs, enabling them to grasp the profound and far-reaching impact of such initiatives. As one student eloquently expressed, "Witnessing the excitement of vocational course students and their gratitude for simple things like a free textbook and notebook made us realise the privileges we often take for granted. I aspire to utilise my skills to aid others in need!"

Following the visit, many students expressed a keen interest in pursuing volunteering opportunities and internships with these foundations to contribute actively to society. Dr. Romina Mathew, Chairperson (Community Connect) at IMT Hyderabad, emphasised that this visit serves as an outreach program to raise awareness and will be followed by various engagement activities throughout the course. These activities aim to sensitise students to social issues and motivate them to contribute their efforts. The goal is for students to graduate not only as business leaders but also as responsible citizens dedicated to working for the betterment of communities. IMT-H has a history of successful social projects with esteemed organisations such as GMRVF, BVIC, LEPRA, Tharuni, Sphoorti, and Goodclap. The institute has also conducted Computer Literacy Camps for children and Financial Literacy & Wellness camps for women from neighboring villages of Shankrapuram and Ghansimiaguda.