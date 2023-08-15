Independence Day celebrated at GITAM

Hyderabad: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervor, and enthusiasm at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad on Tuesday. After the flag-hosting ceremony and the national anthem, saluting the nation and its freedom fighters, students marked the occasion by holding a march past. The parade was led by the GITAM NCC, NSS wing students along with the Security personnel and witnessed the participation of students from various schools sporting traditional attire. This was followed by a short cultural performance by the Kalakruti students.

The National Flag was hoisted by Prof. D.S. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor. He addressed the faculty, students, and staff, and told that India moved away from being a dependent nation economically, with a turning point in 1990, and started behaving confidently, behaving independently, starting taking independent policies. Today we are a confident nation, the fifth largest economy in the world and very soon it will emerge as the third largest economy after US and China, he said confidently.

He said that “next 25-30 years where we need to produce things, which are original, created here, not imitated and that are the role of the educational institutions comes in. We are supposed to be generating the knowledge, the Intellectual Property (IP) and the students, people for the human resources for the nation for confident and who would become entrepreneurs and product certain original things which will fetch a premium in the rest of the world. Only that alone can propel our nation to the next level. I have confident that India as a country would become a leader in the technology, proprietary knowledge that can offer to the rest of the world.”