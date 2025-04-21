Live
India’s top 50 changemakers set to take global stage at United Nations Summit
New Delhi: 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) has launched the Changemakers World Cup (CWC)—a nationwide search to identify 50 of the country’s most impactful changemakers who will represent India at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York this December.
The initiative invites participation from students, grassroots leaders, professionals, and educators engaged in community action aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Finalists will be selected through two competition tracks—Young Changemakers (under 18) and Professionals (18+), with three impact-driven categories: Act for Change, Speak for Change, and Art for Change.
The top 500 will be recognised at a national event in Mumbai, while the top 50 will earn the opportunity to showcase their work on a global stage at the UN.
Applications for the Changemakers World Cup are open until May 31, 2025.