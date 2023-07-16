AI Appreciation Day is celebrated every year on July 16. (Today), artificial intelligence is adopted in almost every industry, including healthcare, research, business analytics, and space technology. Although artificial intelligence has gotten massive popularity in the past few years, it has existed for decades. From viral ChatGPT to medical bots, AI has developed several tools that can automate tasks.

History of AI Appreciation Day

A.I. Heart LLC formally established AI Appreciation Day in 2021. It is a day that celebrates the history of AI and the big achievements made in this field. It also focuses on ethical practices that need to be followed for its use in human life.

Industry Experts comment on AI Appreciation Day

Karun Tadepalli, CEO & Co-Founder, byteXL





There has been a huge watershed moment for Artificial Intelligence after ChatGPT was unveiled. AI has applications in a lots of engineering fields including automation of tasks, which massively boosting productivity and propels the economy forward. Considering how it will replace traditional IT jobs, students with AI specialization will certainly have a competitive advantage in coming years. Since Artificial Intelligence is still a nascent field - it has a lot of scope for study, research breakthroughs and coming up with new algorithms. Now is the right time for educators to skill students on AI fundamentals so that they can seize it at the right time and build upon their skillsets as the research advances.



Dr Skand Bali, Principal, The Hyderabad Public School





The biggest contribution that Artificial Intelligence could make to education in the Indian context would be to promote the idea of learning as learner centered. The intervention of Al will be a collaborative exercise rather than as generative tools. Schools can find a way out to work alongside these AI tools, allowing it to help students create outlines for writing assignments, but write the essays longhand themselves. Today’s students will graduate in a world full of AI bots, tools, and generative programs. Policing students will be a much tougher task than rethinking classroom practices and restructuring learning models. With AI automating admin tasks, it will create more time for teachers to spend with their students, understand an individual student’s need better and modify lessons accordingly. It is not just for students, educators can use it effectively to help develop advanced tests, generate case studies, write emails, and rethink teaching strategies rather than spend long evenings on lesson plans and student papers. Nevertheless, we can always challenge the students to show they know more than the bot, they will jump at the challenge.

