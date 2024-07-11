Innovation Day 2024 at IIT Hyderabad: Setting a New Standard for Inclusive Innovation

Hyderabad: Innovation Day at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. The event showcases startups supported by the IITH ecosystem and tech transfer-ready innovations from faculty and students. Last year, Innovation Day attracted over 1,200 visitors. This year promises to be even larger, with an array of exhibitions, pitch sessions, panel discussions, talks, and networking opportunities.

In its second edition, Innovation Day is broadening IITH's motto of "Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity" by ensuring accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. This inclusive approach is facilitated by SignAssistive AI, an IITH-incubated startup. Their advanced technology translates real-time conversations into digital avatar-based gestures and Indian Sign Language, enabling full participation and engagement for everyone.

Additionally, the MeitY Grand Challenge 2024 Finale will coincide with Innovation Day. Organized by the iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad and SINE IIT Bombay, this national initiative promotes innovation in areas such as Digital Twin & Simulation, Low & No Code, and Generative AI. The top 10 teams from across India will pitch their ideas, competing for substantial cash prizes of INR 4 lakhs, grant support, access to iTIC's prototyping lab, and comprehensive mentorship.

Professor B S Murty, Director of IITH, remarked, “While we continue to break new grounds in innovation, our dedication to accessibility means everyone can be part of our technology development, innovations, and entrepreneurship journey. It's amazing to witness the impact firsthand and know that our leadership in this area is making a real difference.”

Innovation Day 2024 is set for Monday, July 15, 2024, at the IITH campus and is free to attend with registration at itic.iith.ac.in/id24. This event offers a remarkable opportunity to engage with cutting-edge innovations and network with pioneers in the field.