Instahyre Academy introduces free talent sourcing fundamentals course to upskill HR professionals

Instahyre Academy, an industry leader in upskilling and training HR professionals to help them build stellar careers, has added a new free course – Talent Sourcing Fundamentals – to its already impressive roster of courses that have helped thousands of talent acquisition specialists gain an edge over their peers, and land high-paying, top jobs in the industry.

Through the course, one can learn how to effectively engage both active and passive prospects, create job posts that are appealing to the right people, and automate and scale the candidate selection process using AI-enabled matching. It teaches recruiters to optimize their productivity by automating the pre-screening process with tools like InstaScreen and streamlining their workflow with Instahyre’s ATS Chrome extension to import candidates from GitHub and LinkedIn with ease. In today's cutthroat hiring industry, the course helps a professional to differentiate themselves as a future-ready 10x recruiter and ensure success in their field by finding the most appropriate talent.

The course is specifically designed to help professionals who are looking to stay ahead in the game by enhancing their skill sets. Unlike other HR upskilling courses in the market that use a virtual classroom setting or theory-heavy teaching techniques, Instahyre Academy uses real-life examples that can be applied in achieving day-to-day KRAs, and equips learners with the practical tools necessary to be a well-rounded HR professional.

The course is administered via fully animated videos to add an element of fun to upskilling. After the completion of the course, a digital and verifiable certificate is also provided, which is shareable across social media and professional networking platforms. Additionally, recruiters can add the unique Instahyre Product Academy certificate to their resumes and/or LinkedIn profiles.

Commenting on the addition of the new course, Sarbojit Mallick, CEO of Instahyre said, “We are excited to present the Talent Sourcing Fundamentals course, which demonstrates our dedication to providing HR professionals with the most up-to-date resources and techniques to help them succeed in their jobs. Recruiters need to keep ahead of the curve in a field that is always changing, and this course provides the hands-on, real-world training necessary to do just that. We are providing our students with the skills and self-assurance necessary to take on leadership roles in talent acquisition by fusing state-of-the-art technology with practical instruction.”