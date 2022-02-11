Inter exams to be held from April 8 to 28

Vijayawada/Kurnool: Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday announced the schedule for the Intermediate Public examinations. The first year examinations will be held from April 8 to 27 and the second year examinations from April 9 to 28. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh, releasing the schedule for SSC and Intermediate in Kurnool, said necessary steps were being taken to conduct the exams following the orders of the Chief Minister and the Covid norms laid by the Central government

The minister said a total of 9,86,533 students (male 4,93,967 and female 4,92,566) would be appearing for Intermediate theory exams. As many as 1,456 exam centres would be set up for the students to appear for the exams across the state. Apart from theory exams, a total of 3,34,815 students (1,62,435 male and 1,72,380 female) will appear for practical exams that would be conducted from March 11 to March 31 in 1,757 exam centres.

Following is the schedule of the first year Intermediate examinations. 2nd language Paper I (Part II) will be held on April 8. English paper-1 (Part I) will be held on April 11.

Mathematics paper I A, Botany Paper I and Civics paper I (Part III) will be held on April 13. Mathematics paper –I B, Zoology paper-I and History paper-I will be held on April 18. Physics paper-I and Economics paper-I will be held on April 20. Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine arts and Music Paper-I will be held on April 22. Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, bridge course Maths Paper-I (For BPC students) will be held on April 25. Modern Language paper-I and Geography Paper-I will be held on April 27.

The second year intermediate examinations will be conducted from April 9 to 28. 2nd language Paper II (Part II) will be held on April 9. English paper II (Part I) exam will be held on April 12. Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II and Civics Paper II (Part III) will be on April 16.

Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II and History paper II will be held on April 19. Physics Paper II and Economics Paper II to be held on April 21. Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II and Fine Art sand Music paper II to be held on April 23. Public Administration Paper II, Logic paper II, Bridge course Maths Paper II (for BPC students) to be held on April 26. Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II to be held on April 28.

Ethics and Human Values examination is proposed to be conducted on March 7 from 10 am to 1 pm. Environmental education examination is to be conducted on March 9 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Practical examinations are proposed from March 11 to 31 in two sessions i.e. 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day for general intermediate courses in non-jumbling system. The board has announced the above examination dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Courses Examinations also. However, the vocational courses time table will be issued separate, the board had stated.