Inter results to be out today

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will release Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results March 2025 (for both...

A total of 9,96,971 students from general and vocational courses took the exams at 1,532 centres across the State. Following the announcement, students and parents can view the results on the Board’s website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

In 2024 TS IPE board exams, a total of 9,81,000 students appeared. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter second year exams was 64.19 per cent, said a senior officer.

