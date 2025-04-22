Live
Inter results to be out today
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will release Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results March 2025 (for both general/vocational streams) on Tuesday. According to the officials, the theory exams for the intermediate first, and second-year students were held from March 5 to 25 this year.
A total of 9,96,971 students from general and vocational courses took the exams at 1,532 centres across the State. Following the announcement, students and parents can view the results on the Board’s website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
In 2024 TS IPE board exams, a total of 9,81,000 students appeared. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter second year exams was 64.19 per cent, said a senior officer.
