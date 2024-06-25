Inter supplementary results released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate released the intermediate public advanced supplementary examination results on Monday.

According to Intermediate Board officials, around 2,54,400 first-year students appeared for the exam, with 1,62,520 qualifying. Additionally, around 1,38,477 second-year students appeared for the exam, of which 60,615 qualified.

Candidates who wish to apply for re-counting or re-verification cum the scanned copies of valued answer scripts must pay online. The fee is Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for a scanned copy-cum-re-verification of the answer book. Payments can be made through the BIE website, http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in, Student Online Services.

The fee for recounting/scanned copy-cum-re-verification can be paid from June 25 to 29.

Candidates with complaints can contact the Help Desk via email at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or call 040-24655027.

TGBIE has arranged for student counsellors in 2,500 junior colleges to help students overcome stress and exam fear, stated a senior official.