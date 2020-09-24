Intermediate first year online admissions likely from September 28 in Andhra Pradesh

The Board of Intermediate Education is working to launch online admissions for intermediate first year starting from September 28th. Applications will be allowed for about 10 days. For the first time, the intermediate admissions are being conducted online. However, new fee structure for private junior colleges have not been decided yet as a result, the colleges will have to charge the same old fees.

According to the old fees, the first year fee is Rs 3,119 while the secondary fee is only Rs 3,432. Reservations will also be implemented in private colleges. With the passing of all the tenth grade students due to the coronavirus, the number of those joining the intermediate will increase this year. With this, permission is being given for setting up new colleges.



Also, the authorities are preparing the study material required for the students, which will be made available on the website. It is likely that printed material would be supplied to the government college students and relevant material for the rest will be made available online. The intermediate admissions are delayed amid Coronavirus outbreak and rapid growth cases in the state last two months.



Application Procedure:



Students can apply for admissions online from anywhere.



The candidates have to choose the colleges of their choice. Options can be given to any number of colleges.

Students will be able see 25 photos of the college conditions chosen by the student at the time of giving options.

Infrastructure, fees and academic details of the colleges is available on website.