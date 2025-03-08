International Women’s Day: Breaking barriers, accelerating equality

International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, celebrated on March 8, is a global call to action for gender equality, empowerment, and inclusion. This year’s theme, “Accelerating Action,” emphasises the urgent need to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create opportunities for women in all spheres of life.

Women have made remarkable progress in education, leadership, business, and social impact. However, gender disparities persist, particularly in industries where women remain underrepresented. The workplace continues to be a challenging space for many women, with wage gaps, limited leadership opportunities, and work-life balance struggles still prevalent. This year’s it serves as a reminder that true gender equity requires sustained efforts from individuals, organisations, and governments. Education remains a key driver of change, empowering young girls to dream beyond societal limitations. In many parts of the world, access to quality education for women is still a challenge. Bridging this gap can unlock vast potential, leading to stronger economies and more inclusive communities.

Additionally, fostering mentorship, leadership programs, and workplace policies that support women’s career growth are essential steps toward true equality. International Women’s Day is also a moment to celebrate the resilience and achievements of women across generations. From trailblazing leaders to everyday changemakers, women continue to inspire progress. Recognising their contributions and amplifying their voices ensures that the momentum toward gender equality continues.