Live
- Education key for empowerment of women
- 3-day sports & cultural festival VITOPIA-2025 begins
- Girl students exhorted to scale heights in various fields
- Collector announces development plans for historical Motupalli village
- Golden Jubilee fest of Siddhartha Academy begins
- TGPSC to release Group 1 results on March 10 followed by Group2, 3
- 38 probationary SIs report for training in ASR dist
- Court permits cops to take Posani into custody
- Tata firm, NREDCAP ink pact to promote green power in AP
- Online DSC coaching to be launched for 7,200 BC students
Just In
International Women’s Day: Breaking barriers, accelerating equality
International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, celebrated on March 8, is a global call to action for gender equality, empowerment, and inclusion.
International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, celebrated on March 8, is a global call to action for gender equality, empowerment, and inclusion. This year’s theme, “Accelerating Action,” emphasises the urgent need to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create opportunities for women in all spheres of life.
Women have made remarkable progress in education, leadership, business, and social impact. However, gender disparities persist, particularly in industries where women remain underrepresented. The workplace continues to be a challenging space for many women, with wage gaps, limited leadership opportunities, and work-life balance struggles still prevalent. This year’s it serves as a reminder that true gender equity requires sustained efforts from individuals, organisations, and governments. Education remains a key driver of change, empowering young girls to dream beyond societal limitations. In many parts of the world, access to quality education for women is still a challenge. Bridging this gap can unlock vast potential, leading to stronger economies and more inclusive communities.
Additionally, fostering mentorship, leadership programs, and workplace policies that support women’s career growth are essential steps toward true equality. International Women’s Day is also a moment to celebrate the resilience and achievements of women across generations. From trailblazing leaders to everyday changemakers, women continue to inspire progress. Recognising their contributions and amplifying their voices ensures that the momentum toward gender equality continues.