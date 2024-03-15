Japanese Fest begins at EFLU

Hderabad: A two-day Japanese Cultural Fest, HY-SAI’24, began at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Friday.

The Fest is being organised by the Department of Asian Languages, EFLU, in association with the Japan Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan, Chennai.

Launching the event, EFLU Vice Chancellor (Acting), Prof. Surabhi Bharati said that the HY-SAI fest is a wonderful opportunity for the students to have an immersive experience of Japanese culture.

“The fests like these will offer firsthand experience to the participants to understand the Japanese culture and other aspects,” she added.

She appreciated the members of the Japanese faculty and the students for organizing the Japanese Festival for the past 11 years.

Participating as the Chief Guest, Mami Teraoka, Researcher and Adviser, Culture and Information, Consulate General of Japan, stated that the events like these will further strengthen the growing bond between the India and Japan.

“Japanese Cultural Fest will enable the participants to learn, understand, and experience the Japanese culture, society and a lot of other aspects related to the Japan,” she added.

Ms. Mami Teraoka exhorted the Japanese language students to master the language as there are lot of employment opportunities for the translators and other jobs.

She said that the Consulate-General of Japan in association with the Japan Foundation will soon organise Japanese Film Festival in India.

Guest of Honour, Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation, New Delhi, inspired the students by speaking in Hindi to highlight the growing cultural bonds between the India and Japan. His Hindi speech got thunderous applause from the participants.

He said that it was important to learn and constantly practice the use of language to master it.

Senior academic administrators and members of the faculty of the Department of Asian Languages, students and others took part in large numbers in the inaugural festivities.