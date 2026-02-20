JD Design Awards 2026 announced, students to showcase future-focused creations

Mumbai: JD Institute of Fashion Technology has announced the JD Design Awards 2026, with the Theme Unveiling Ceremony scheduled for February 24, 2026, at PVR: C&B Square, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai.

The annual theme launch marks the beginning of a four-to-five-month design journey for students across 17 cities in India. Participants from streams including fashion design, interior design, jewellery design and product design will interpret the 2026 theme into practical and market-relevant solutions.

According to the institute, the upcoming theme focuses on innovation, responsibility and emerging cultural narratives, encouraging students to respond to evolving global, social and technological contexts through design thinking.

Following the theme announcement, students will undertake research, conceptualisation and development of their projects, culminating in a series of multi-city showcases between April and September 2026. Mumbai will host the grand finale, where selected students will present their work before industry leaders, brand representatives, recruiters and media.

The theme unveiling event will include the formal release of the 2026 design brief, a keynote address by an industry professional and a panel discussion examining the theme’s relevance to current design trends, sustainability practices and shifting consumer behaviour.

While the finale showcases are known for their scale, the launch event is positioned as an academic platform emphasising research, experimentation and real-world application.

The JD Design Awards platform has evolved over the years as a bridge between design education and industry engagement, providing students with professional exposure and opportunities to present their ideas on a national stage.