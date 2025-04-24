JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Now Open for IIT Admissions

Online applications for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam have commenced, paving the way for admissions to BTech and BArch courses for the academic year 2025-26 at 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) nationwide. The registration opened on 23 April 2025 and will remain accessible until 2 May 2025.

Approximately 250,236 students who qualified in the two phases of JEE Main 2025 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The application fees are set at Rs. 1,600 for SC, ST, Divyangjan, and female candidates, while all other applicants must pay Rs. 3,200.

Admit cards for the exam will be available from 11 to 18 May 2025, with the JEE Advanced exam scheduled for 18 May. The first paper will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that a total of 15.39 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main across two phases, with 14.75 lakh actually participating in the examination. Out of these, only 250,000 secured the minimum qualifying marks needed to advance.

Qualified candidates may also vie for seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government of India-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), although admission to IITs necessitates sitting for the Advanced exam. The results for JEE Advanced are expected to be announced on 2 June 2025.