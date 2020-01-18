JEE Main 2020 Exam Results Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared JEE Main 2020 Result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on Friday. In the JEE Main examination results announced on Friday night, nine students scored a perfect 100 the HRD Ministry said.



Out of these nine students who scored a perfect 100 score include a Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal. The other students on the list are one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the ministry informed.

The candidates can check the JEE Main 2020 examination result via this direct link

Follow these simple steps to check JEE Main 2020 Result:

 Visit the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

 Click on view result/scorecard

 Enter the details, your application number, date of birth and security pin

 Click on Submit

A senior official said around 8.69 lakh students that include 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female, and three transgender people had appeared for the exam which was conducted in six shifts from January 7-9.

JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across India, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is compulsory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

