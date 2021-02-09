JEE Main 2021: Admit card to release soon; Know how to download

JEE Main Admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 at any time soon. As officials claimed, the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for the session February would be released in the second week of February. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the examination. If you are unable to download the admit cards from the website or notice any discrepancies in your particular or photograph or signatures displayed on the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate can immediately approach the Help Line as and when Admission Cards are issued.

Steps to Download the JEE Main Admit Card 2021

Visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link "JEE 2021 Main Admission Card."

Login using the application number and password/date of birth

The JEE Main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the main JEE admission card and take a hard copy for future reference.

This year, NTA will conduct the main JEE in 4 sessions. The first session of the JEE exam is scheduled to start on February 23. The exam will be conducted in the "Computer Based Test" (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. It will be held in the "Pen and Paper" mode (offline).

About JEE Main

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) consists of two papers. The Paper 1 is held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE / B. Tech) at NIT, IIIT, Other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions / Universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as a test for JEE (Advanced) eligibility, which is done for admission to IIT.