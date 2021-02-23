JEE Main 2021 first phase from today

Hyderabad: The first phase of JEE (Main) 2021 is set to begin from Tuesday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, the exams will be conducted following Covid protocols. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that candidates wear masks, sanitisation of examination halls, maintaining physical distancing from the entry point to occupying the allocated seats for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2021 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the JEE (Main)-2021 CBT examination will be held in two sessions. The first phase of the four phases of the JEE (Main)-2021 will be held from February 23 to 26. The examination superintendents and invigilating staff and the examination centre authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the Covid norms issued by the Centre and the State governments.

The NTA said that 22 lakh students have registered giving multiple options to attend the examinations over the four phases. Accordingly, in the first phase, a total of 6,61,781 candidates have opted to sit in the first of the JEE (Main)-2021.

Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates registered for the examinations, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In all 4,81,853 candidates have registered for the JEE (Main)-2021 from the two Telugu states. However, only 371 have opted to give their examination in Telugu and a mere 23 in Urdu language.

About 2,26,953 students from Telangana and 2,54,918 candidates from Andhra Pradesh have registered for the JEE (MAIN)-2021.

The examination will be held in 20 places in Andhra Pradesh and 12 cities in Telangana. The examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The cities where the examinations will be held in Telangana are Warangal, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and Nizamabad. Besides, the city code for the examinations to be held at three places, viz., Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy is the same.

In the case of Andhra Pradesh, the examinations will be held in the cities of Surampalem, Proddatur, Narasaraopeta, Vizianagaram, Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Ongole, Nellore, Kurnool, Kakinada, Kadapa, Guntur, Eluru, Chittoor, Chirala, Bhimavaram and Anantapur. Candidates were allotted one among the three cities preferred by them at the time of registration.

On Tuesday, the examination will be held for the candidates of BArch and BPlan. Similarly, for the BTech and BE aspirants, the examinations will be held in two sessions every day from February 24 to 26.

It may be mentioned here that on account of Covid, the Union Ministry has announced certain relaxation to the JEE Main-2021 edition.

Though the syllabus of the entrance test remains the same the examination pattern has gone through minor changes. Accordingly, candidates appearing for the Paper I will have to answer 75 out of 90 questions.

Results of the first phase of JEE Main-2021 examination is scheduled to be announced in the first week of March 2021. The online registrations for the second phase will be opened in March, after announcing the first phase examination results.