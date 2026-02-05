JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results to Be Announced by February 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the results of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be declared by February 12, 2026. This announcement has eased the anticipation among millions of engineering aspirants who appeared for the examination and are now awaiting their performance outcomes.

JEE Main is one of the most significant entrance examinations in India for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate engineering and architecture courses. Conducted by the NTA, the exam serves as the primary route for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Additionally, JEE Main acts as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

As per the official notification, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results will be made available online on the NTA’s official website. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards by logging in using their application number and password or date of birth. The scorecard will display essential information including the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise percentile scores, overall NTA score, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced.

To ensure fairness, the NTA follows a normalization process, as the examination is conducted in multiple shifts. This method adjusts scores based on varying difficulty levels across different sessions, ensuring equal evaluation for all candidates. Along with the results, the NTA is expected to announce the category-wise cut-off percentiles and All India Ranks (AIR).

Candidates who may not be satisfied with their Session 1 performance will have another chance to improve their scores in JEE Main 2026 Session 2. The best score from the two sessions will be considered while preparing the final merit list. Subsequently, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling and seat allocation process.

Students are advised to stay updated through the official NTA website and keep their login details ready. The declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results is a crucial step toward shaping the academic future of engineering aspirants across the country.