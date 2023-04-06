JEE Main second session from today

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main second session is all set to commence on Thursday.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the test on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. A total of 9.4 lakh students have submitted their applications to appear for the examination.

The exam will be conducted in 330 cities throughout the country and 15 outside India.

In Telangana the test will be held in 16 cities. The computer-based test for paper-I (BE/BTech) will be conducted from 9 am to noon and 3 to 6 pm. The paper II (BArch &BPlanning) is from 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3 to 6.30 pm.

The JEE Main is held for admissions to BE/BTech courses offered by NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced.