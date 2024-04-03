  • Menu
JEE Main session begins tomorrow

JEE Main session begins tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session II is set to commence on Thursday. According to officials, in Telangana, the examination will be conducted in ten cities, including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Warangal.

Around 11.89 lakh students across the country have registered for the test. The paper I (BE/BTech) examinations are scheduled for April 4 to 9 in two shifts, i.e., 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper II for admissions to the BArch and BPlanning programmes will be held on April 12 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

