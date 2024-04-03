Live
- Andhra Pradesh Govt. to Commence Pension Distribution Today
- Missing fishermen rescued in Appikonda beach
- 7.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan, tsunami alert issued
- Happi Mobiles announces 6th anniversary offers
- Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM
- Pensioners falling victim to Jagan's evil designs: Bonda Uma
- Key indices edge down
- Sangita Jindal elected Asia Society India chief
- Fevikwik rolls out new products
- Liquor flow during polls destroying youth: CFD
JEE Main session begins tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session II is set to commence on Thursday. According to officials, in Telangana, the examination will be conducted in ten cities, including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Warangal.
Around 11.89 lakh students across the country have registered for the test. The paper I (BE/BTech) examinations are scheduled for April 4 to 9 in two shifts, i.e., 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.
Paper II for admissions to the BArch and BPlanning programmes will be held on April 12 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
