JEE, NEET: There will be no rethink on postponing exams: Education Ministry

NEET, JEE: Amid growing discussions over NEET, JEE 2020 exams, on Thursday Education Ministry Secretary said that there will be no rethink on postponing the exams in September.

The secretary said this just an hour ahead of the Education Minister's video statement on the future action on the exams.

Amid protests from the students and opposition from political leaders and activists, the NTA on Wednesday and a day before confirmed that the examination will be conducted as per the schedule.

On Wednesday, the chief ministers of seven non-BJP states met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said they would approach the Supreme Court on the Centre's decision to hold JEE and NEET amidst the pandemic

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education issued a video statement on the JEE-NEET issue on Thursday. However, it is believed that the ministry will not change its stand on postponing the exams.

Notably, more than 17 lakh students have already downloaded JEE and NEET admit cards by 10 AM today.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams was taken because of the constant pressure from parents and students.