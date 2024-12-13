Live
- Sensex, Nifty drift lower on profit booking
- Jagan treated cadres as ‘subordinates’, alleges Grandhi
- Mpower’s survey on edu loans
- IIP growth falls to 3.5% in Oct
- Easing food prices lower retail inflation to 5.48% in November
- Space allocation for packaging units at MSME parks on anvil
- Maha Kumbh: Yogi reviews preparations
- Gadkari on accidents: I try to hide my face in meetings abroad
- Abetment of suicide: Mere harassment not sufficient to find accused guilty says SC
- 6.79L homes to receive water under Amrut-II
Just In
OU launches free UGC NET Paper-I training prog
Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) of Osmania University on Thursday inaugurated the fifth edition of the Osmania University...
Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) of Osmania University on Thursday inaugurated the fifth edition of the Osmania University Rejuvenation Skills (OURS–5), a free ten-day training programme for UGC NET aspirants focusing on Paper-I. The inaugural session witnessed participation from postgraduate students across the campus and from constituent colleges. The programme will conclude on December 27.
Professor C V Ranjani, director, HCDC, highlighted the importance of Paper I in the UGC NET exam and explained how this programme aims to provide strategic insights and methodologies to tackle challenging questions effectively. Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator, HCDC, urged students to remain focused and work diligently to make the most of this training programme.