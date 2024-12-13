  • Menu
OU launches free UGC NET Paper-I training prog

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) of Osmania University on Thursday inaugurated the fifth edition of the Osmania University Rejuvenation Skills (OURS–5), a free ten-day training programme for UGC NET aspirants focusing on Paper-I. The inaugural session witnessed participation from postgraduate students across the campus and from constituent colleges. The programme will conclude on December 27.

Professor C V Ranjani, director, HCDC, highlighted the importance of Paper I in the UGC NET exam and explained how this programme aims to provide strategic insights and methodologies to tackle challenging questions effectively. Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator, HCDC, urged students to remain focused and work diligently to make the most of this training programme.

