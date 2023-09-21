JICA and 8 Japanese organisations supporting IIT Hyderabad host Japan Week

Hyderabad: Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA), together with 8 Japanese organizations, is supporting the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad to organize Japan Week till September 24, 2023. Japan Week features various events such as Academic Day, Culture and Tourism Day, Career Fair and knowledge-building exhibitions and workshops.

Based on the success of Japan Day which has been hosted at IIT Hyderabad since 2018, Japan Week 2023 will deliver an engaging and enriching experience for students through its diverse lineup of events. Academic Day has already held on 18 September, featured distinguished universities and university professors from Japan who represent their universities and research work across multiple subjects thereby fostering academic collaboration. Also, Japanese government (MEXT) scholarship was introduced by the embassy of Japan.

Culture and Tourism Day, open to everyone in Hyderabad on 23 September, promises an immersive introduction to Japanese culture. Visitors will have the opportunities to delve into displays presented by Na Ra Japan HUB, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Yakult, and JOCV (Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer). There will be performances of Aikido, Karate, and Kendo as well. Attendees can also partake in a variety of other presentations and exhibitions that provide insight into Japanese culture, including demonstrations of Ikebana, Bonsai, Kumihimo, and Origami. Japanese movies such as “Every Day a Good Day(日日是好日)” and “Dad's Lunch Box(パパのお弁当は世界一)” will be shown by Japan Foundation.

Career Fair on 24 September will feature the involvement of 20 Japanese companies, twice the number from the previous year. These organizations will deliver comprehensive presentations on recruitment opportunities spanning various fields. Additionally, workshops in scanning electron microscopy, UV-Visible Spectroscopy and some other topics are scheduled jointly with Japanese companies from 20-22 September to give practical training to students.

Speaking on the event, Mr. SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India Office said, “We are delighted to support Japan Week in Hyderabad, and we hope to introduce the people of this dynamic city to the rich tapestry of Japanese culture, cutting-edge research opportunities, and compelling economic opportunities. Japan Week 2023 is a platform that enables cultural exchange, academic growth, and professional development, exemplifying the enduring partnership between Japan and India. This event serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and JICA, showcasing our deep pride in collaborating with an esteemed organization renowned for its expertise in research and education.”

JICA's cooperation with IITH is one of the most successful examples of its holistic programmatic approach. The cooperation was based on the commitment between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in 2007. The first academic block at the IIT Hyderabad campus was being built with assistance from JICA under Japan's ODA loan. Additionally, JICA has been actively involved in nurturing future collaboration between Japan and IIT Hyderabad. In 2021, JICA co-hosted the two-day online "JAPAN DAY 2021" at IIT Hyderabad, which was attended by 13 Japanese organizations, followed by the JAPAN DAY 2022 Job Fair to encourage Japanese organizations to hire advanced technical workforce from India. The collaboration between IIT Hyderabad and Japanese universities and organizations is unique and known as FRIENDSHIP (Future Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology).