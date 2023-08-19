JNU UG Admission 2023: Second Cut-Off List Released For BA, BSc Courses At jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the second cut marks for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) for all categories on August 18. Students who have registered for JNU Undergraduate Admission 2023 can check the BA (Honours) Second Cut and BSc Second Cut lists from the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Along with the second cut marks, students can check the Certificate of Proficiency (COP) cut score and rank. It should be noted that there will be a total of five cut lists for JNU undergraduate admission. In addition, the university will also publish the list of JNU quota limits and defense quotas. To download the second cut list for BA and BSc courses, students can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to JNU’s official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the ‘BA list-2 results’ or ‘BSc list-2 results’ link (as per choice).

Step 3: Soon after clicking, the cut-off marks and rank link will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the cut-off list of BA and BSc courses.

Check the second cut-off list of BA (Honours) admission in Jawaharlal Nehru University for general category candidates:

1. Centre for Arabic and African Studies (CA&AS) Arabic – ARBU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 47

Cut-off marks: 77.5942

2. Centre for Chinese, South East Asian Studies (CCSEAS) Chinese – CHNU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 40

Cut-off marks: 79.2847

3. Centre for French and Francophone Studies (CFFS) French – FRNU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 37

Cut-off marks: 88.2637

4. Centre for German Studies (CGS) German – GERU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 47

Cut-off marks: 86.2933

5. Centre for Japanese Studies (CJS) Japanese – JAPU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 52

Cut-off marks: 82.0296

6. Centre for Korean Studies (CKS) Korean – KORU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 27

Cut-off marks: 83.8076

7. Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies (CPCAS) Persian – PERU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 58

Cut-off marks: 74.7201

8. Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies (CPCAS) Pashto – PUSU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 42

Cut-off marks: 75.8337

9. Centre of Russian Studies (CRS) Russian – RSNU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 81

Cut-off marks: 78.7539

10. Centre for Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Latin American Studies (CSPI&LAS) Spanish – SPNU (Subject Code)

Cut-off rank: 58

Cut-off marks: 82.638.

According to the schedule, JNU will issue the third merit list for undergraduate admission on August 22, 2023. Students who are yet to be allotted seats in the admission rounds can check the third merit list and complete the admission process, accordingly.