Job notifications in Telangana: Here're are department wise vacant posts
The Telangana government has announced to release job notifications for 80,039 vacant positions in the state. Speaking in the assembly session, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the recruitment process will be taken up from today.
It is to be notified that there are huge vacancies in the home, education and medical and health department. The notifications will be released to fill up 18,334 job posts in Home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 7,878 in higher education, 12,755 in medical and health department.
Department-wise vacancies in Telangana
1) Home - 18,334
2) Secondary education - 13,006
3) Health and family welfare - 12,755
4) Higher education - 7,878
5) BC welfare - 4,311
6) Revenue Department - 3,560
7) Scheduled castes development dept. - 2,879
8) Irrigation and command area development - 2,692
9) Tribal welfare - 2,399
10) minorities welfare - 1,825
11) Environment forest science and technology - 1,598
12) Panchayat raj and rural development - 1,455
13) Labour and employment - 1,221
14) Finance - 1,146
15) Women, children, disabled and senior citizens - 895
16) Municipal Administration and Urban Development - 859
17) Agriculture and co-operation - 801
18) Transport, road and buildings department - 563
19) Law - 386
20) Animal Husbandry and Fisheries - 353
21) General Administration - 343
22) Industries and commerce - 233
23) Youth advancement. tourism and culture - 184
24) Planning - 136
25) Food and civil supplies - 106
26) Legislature - 25
27) Energy - 16