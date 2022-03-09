Job notifications in Telangana: Here're are department wise vacant posts

The Telangana government has announced to release job notifications for 80,039 vacant positions in the state. Speaking in the assembly session, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the recruitment process will be taken up from today.



It is to be notified that there are huge vacancies in the home, education and medical and health department. The notifications will be released to fill up 18,334 job posts in Home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 7,878 in higher education, 12,755 in medical and health department.

Department-wise vacancies in Telangana

1) Home - 18,334

2) Secondary education - 13,006

3) Health and family welfare - 12,755

4) Higher education - 7,878

5) BC welfare - 4,311

6) Revenue Department - 3,560

7) Scheduled castes development dept. - 2,879

8) Irrigation and command area development - 2,692

9) Tribal welfare - 2,399

10) minorities welfare - 1,825

11) Environment forest science and technology - 1,598

12) Panchayat raj and rural development - 1,455

13) Labour and employment - 1,221

14) Finance - 1,146

15) Women, children, disabled and senior citizens - 895

16) Municipal Administration and Urban Development - 859

17) Agriculture and co-operation - 801

18) Transport, road and buildings department - 563

19) Law - 386

20) Animal Husbandry and Fisheries - 353

21) General Administration - 343

22) Industries and commerce - 233

23) Youth advancement. tourism and culture - 184

24) Planning - 136

25) Food and civil supplies - 106

26) Legislature - 25

27) Energy - 16