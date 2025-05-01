Johnson Grammar School students shine in ICSE class 10 Results 2024–25

Hyderabad: Johnson Grammar School, Kuntloor has achieved academic success in the ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2024–25, with all 277 students passing and a 100% success rate. Notably, 79 students scored above 90%, while 26 secured more than 95%.

Top scorers include Parakshara Akshaj (98.6%), Bhuvanagiri Nihal Krishna Tej (98.2%), Nihar Kunduru (98%), Shreyas Matam (97.6%), and Shriaansh Reddy Narayan (97.2%).

Chairman Dr. Mallikarjun Rao praised the students, teachers, and parents, calling the results “a reflection of collective dedication and hard work.”