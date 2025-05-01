Live
Johnson Grammar School students shine in ICSE class 10 Results 2024–25
Highlights
Johnson Grammar School, Kuntloor has achieved academic success in the ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2024–25, with all 277 students passing and a 100% success rate
Hyderabad: Johnson Grammar School, Kuntloor has achieved academic success in the ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2024–25, with all 277 students passing and a 100% success rate. Notably, 79 students scored above 90%, while 26 secured more than 95%.
Top scorers include Parakshara Akshaj (98.6%), Bhuvanagiri Nihal Krishna Tej (98.2%), Nihar Kunduru (98%), Shreyas Matam (97.6%), and Shriaansh Reddy Narayan (97.2%).
Chairman Dr. Mallikarjun Rao praised the students, teachers, and parents, calling the results “a reflection of collective dedication and hard work.”
