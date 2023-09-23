JSW Academic Building inaugurated at Krea University to foster excellence in education

India is at the critical juncture of its growth story and Academics will play a pivotal role in driving the economic and societal development of the country. Envisioning this, Krea University and JSW Group collaborated to establish the JSW Academic Building to provide an enabling environment that would contribute to India’s roadmap for economic growth and sustainable development. Krea University has an enviable legacy of making exceptional contributions to India's development efforts that have actively shaped the economic landscape of the country so far. JSW Group signed its collaboration with Krea university through its CSR arm, JSW Foundation.

For the JSW Group, Krea University serves as the ideal platform to establish the JSW Academic Building. The JSW group & Krea collaboration endeavours to bring together stakeholders across public, private, and social enterprises to facilitate dialogues that would facilitate exchange of ideas and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic growth. Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, and Mr Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, inaugurated the JSW Academic Building at the Krea University, Sri City. The inauguration was followed by a commemorative tree plantation ceremony, adding to the vast green spaces around the campus.

Narayan Vaghul, Chancellor, Krea University says, “The country is on the verge of a scientific and technological revolution. Our goal is to nurture students who possess critical and analytical thinking skills and who can actively contribute to the country's social development by asking pertinent questions. To us, the quality of education is of utmost importance. We aim to produce a generation of students who will make a significant impact. Each brick within the university will resonate with our collective dreams. We must create an impact with values that can unify our society. With JSW's lending hand, we will be able to march forward, towards a better future."

The inaugural event commenced with Vice-Chancellor Professor Nirmala Rao welcoming the dignitaries and the guests. Addressing the gathering, Professor Rao said, “Krea University has a very special mission, to cultivate the next generation of global leaders empowered to navigate the complex problems of the twenty-first century. JSW shares our passion and determination for this mission and we are grateful for their support in this journey. We value this partnership immensely and, as a token of our gratitude, we dedicate our academic building to the JSW foundation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group said, “We are immensely proud to inaugurate this state-of-the-art JSW Academic Building at Krea University. This is a testament to our commitment to foster excellence in education. The collaboration between JSW Group and Krea University signifies our shared vision for empowering future leaders with a holistic and innovative learning environment. Together, we aim to shape minds that will drive positive change in India and at the global stage.”

Commenting on JSW Group’s collaboration with Krea University, Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, “Education is the cornerstone of building a better future for our country. We are dedicated to promoting education in various forms across the value chain. Our collaboration with Krea University enables us to support the purpose of focussed learning delivered by a faculty of renowned academic practitioners."

The JSW Academic Building at Krea University, Sri City, is a built-up area of 110,000 sq ft. The ground +3 floors houses classrooms, faculty cabins, PhD workstations, admin workspaces, meeting rooms, seminar halls, tutorial halls, media lab, science labs, dance studio and a student lounge. Krea University’s campus is conceived as a learning laboratory, rooted in its ethos of learning beyond the classroom and is designed to facilitate collaborative learning. Apart from technology enabled classrooms and e-resources, the campus provides space and infrastructure for sporting, cultural and other leisure activities. Constructed on a 40-acre campus with vast green cover, the campus includes a dedicated biodiversity zone for indigenous and locally-adapted flora, with the purpose of building and nurturing a small self-sustaining forest ecosystem.

JSW Group is dedicated to the mission of building a better future for the country and firmly believes in enabling young students to become leaders who are committed to steer the country in this era of complexity and change. In line with this, JSW Group and Krea University have shared a pivotal partnership since the University’s inception. The collaboration between JSW and Krea University has and will continue to enable and empower future leaders as they gear up to lead the change in the 21st century and beyond.