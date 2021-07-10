Karnataka CET 2021: Last date for CET online application extended till July 16

Karnataka CET 2021: The last date for submission of online applications for CET-2021 has been extended till July 16. It was announced on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio.

The students who have not registered for CET-2021 can apply online till July 16 and pay the fees up to July 19. The test is conducted for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021. The decision was taken in view of requests from many students and parents.



"The candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in the CET-2021 while submitting the online application form (NCC, Sports, Defense, Ex-Defense, Scouts & Guides, etc) should submit their special category certificates in person in any one of the specified centres which is convenient to them and the details of submission centers are mentioned on the KEA Website along with the schedule.

The candidates have to submit the relevant special category certificates on the notified dates only," Ashwathnarayan added.