KIIT Placement 2023: Student Bags Rs 63 Lakh Job Offer, Significant Increase in Average Salary

KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, accomplished a cent percent placement once again, securing 6200 job offers from 750+ companies for approximately 5000 eligible students across various departments such as the School of Technology, School of Management (KSOM), School of Rural Management (KSRM), School of Biotechnology (KSBT), and School of Law (KLS). The campus placement drive for the 2023 graduating batch showcased a significant rise in the average pay package, reaching an impressive Rs. 8.2 lakh, with the highest offer touching Rs. 63 lakh, positioning KIIT among the leading National Institutes in terms of remuneration offered during campus placements.

Established in 1997 by the eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT has consistently achieved near-total placements across all academic programs, demonstrating resilience irrespective of macroeconomic fluctuations and job market scenarios. After being declared a Deemed to be University by the Government of India in 2004, KIIT has redefined professional education in the country and set benchmarks in teaching methodologies and research outputs.

The Education Ministry’s NIRF India Rankings 2022 placed KIIT as the 16th best university in the country. Globally, it ranks in the cohort of 601-800 in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. Additionally, the University boasts the highest A++ Grade accreditation by NAAC. The academic programs of the School of Technology hold accreditations from IET, UK, and ABET, USA.

Within the KIIT School of Technology, over 5200 job offers were extended by 450+ companies, with over 1800 students securing multiple offers. Around 2000 of these were Dream Offers with an average CTC of Rs. 8.20 LPA. The most substantial number of offers came from Capgemini, followed by Bosch Global Software Technologies with 302 and 242 offers, respectively.

This year witnessed a notable increase in pay packages offered to students in the School of Technology. The highest CTC of Rs. 63 LPA was offered by Yugabyte, while companies like Amazon, Atlassian, LightBeam, among others, offered CTCs exceeding Rs. 30 LPA. Over 155 companies offered CTCs of Rs. 5 LPA or more, among which 47 companies such as Cisco, Philips, ION Group, Razorpay Software (P) Ltd, Kickdrum, Silicon Labs, Schlumberger, ZS Associates, Dell Technologies, BCN, ITRON, Commvault, VmWare, offered CTCs ranging from Rs. 15 LPA to Rs. 25 LPA.

For the core branches within the School of Technology, more than 50 companies such as TVS Motors Company, JSW Energy, Volvo Group India, Samsung Heavy Industries India, Royal Enfield, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel India, Tata Chemicals, Dalmia Cement, Ashiana Housing, Afcons Infrastructure, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, Fiat India Automobiles, visited the campus with CTCs ranging from Rs. 5 LPA to Rs. 10 LPA. Moreover, about 1500 paid internship offers were made by around 60 companies, with Highradius leading with the highest count of 1269 internship offers.

In the School of Management, approximately 140 companies participated in the placement process for MBA and BBA students. The highest CTC of Rs. 22.75 LPA was offered by Rehlat, while companies like Khimji Ramdas, Alien Group, Tata Communications, Hevo Data, Trinamix offered CTCs exceeding Rs. 15 LPA. The School recorded an impressive 98.05% placement rate, generating around 360+ offers.

The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) achieved an 89% placement rate with 40+ companies visiting the campus. The highest CTC of Rs. 7.00 LPA was offered by Nestle, while the average stood at Rs. 5 LPA. Additionally, companies like Elucidata, GSK Pharma, Enzene Biosciences, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Himalaya Wellness Company offered CTCs exceeding Rs. 5 LPA.

In total, 65 law firms and companies visited the KIIT Law School, resulting in an 81% placement rate with an average pay package of Rs. 5 LPA. The highest CTC of Rs. 21.00 LPA was offered by DFDL (international), while Bharucha & Partners (Domestic) offered Rs. 13 LPA. Companies like Wadia Ghandy & Co, Ernst & Young LLP, LORM Immigration Services LLP, HDFC Ergo GIC, Royal Sundaram General Insurance offered CTCs ranging from Rs. 6.00 LPA to Rs. 10.00 LPA.

In the KIIT School of Management (KSRM), 60 companies participated for a batch size of 133 students. The highest package offered was Rs. 9.50 LPA by Avanti Finance, with companies like Nestle-India, Bigbasket, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), BISK Farm, TechnoServe India, Mahindra Finance offering CTCs ranging from Rs. 6.00 LPA to Rs. 10.00 LPA. The School achieved an impressive 96% placement rate with an average CTC of Rs. 5.50 LPA.

This exceptional performance in placements has brought immense satisfaction to both the parents and students associated with the institute. KIIT facilitates academic tie-ups with over 350 international universities, providing students with excellent opportunities for higher education abroad. The university ensures placements for approximately 500 students annually in renowned national and international institutions for higher studies. These students have secured confirmed offers from top European and American universities for higher education courses, including Ph.D. programs.