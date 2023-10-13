KL Deemed to be University Organises International Conference

Hyderabad: The College of Law of KL Deemed to be University, in collaboration with the KL International Public Finance Conference (KLIPFC), has organized an International Conference focused on the intersections of law, technology, and entrepreneurship. The recent three-day conference that took place at the KL Campus was a great success.

The theme of the conference was centered on "Technology Innovation, Technopreneurship, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)," and aspires to unite a global community of legal academics, finance specialists, policymakers, and experts from various industries. The conference has offered a unique platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among students, academics, business professionals, and legal experts. It accommodated both in-person and virtual participation through a hybrid format, offering flexibility to attendees and speakers.

Esteemed academics, seasoned professionals, visionary technopreneurs, and legal luminaries from various parts of the world has come together to discuss pivotal topics in the domains of technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property rights. Participants gained in-depth discussions, knowledge sharing and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The conference agenda covered a wide range of themes, including keynote presentations, enlightening panel discussions, scholarly paper presentations, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will also have the invaluable chance to engage in interactive workshops that focus on real-world challenges, such as technology commercialization and the protection of intellectual property rights.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President of KL Deemed to be University, commented, "We are honored to host this International Conference, which promises to serve as a platform for intellectual exchange and collaboration. Given the rapid advancements in science and technology, it's crucial to continually update our understanding of emerging trends in these domains. We are confident that the conference will not only facilitate insightful discussions but also inspire innovative solutions to some of the most urgent and complex techno-legal challenges, including those related to Intellectual Property Rights and the startup ecosystem. It's a unique opportunity to foster collaboration, ignite creativity, and stay abreast of the latest developments in multidisciplinary fields and topics related to law, technology, and other allied areas."

The key speakers include Hiroki Watanabe, Deputy Director, Examination Policy Planning Office, Administrative Affairs Division, Japan Patent Office (JPO), Tokyo, President of AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation; Tpotluri Bhaskar Rao, CHRO at Sreenidhi Educational Group, Hyderabad; Ashish Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, Government of AP; Sri Anil Kumar, Director, PR Division, DC-MSME, Govt. of India, New Delhi; and Satish Kumar.

The conveners of the conference, Dr. G. Vinodini Devi, Keya Sarkar, the organizing committee, faculty members from KL College of Law, along with other faculty members, senior officials, and students, ensure the successful conduct of the event.