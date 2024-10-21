KLH Bachupally Brings Together Visionaries of Technology at ACM Summit

KLH Bachupally Campus recently hosted the ACM India Regional Chapter Summit, bringing together the brightest minds and influential leaders in computing to encourage a dynamic platform for innovation, discussion, and networking. The summit aimed to catalyze advancements and collaborations within the computing community.

The event featured a robust agenda with insightful keynote speeches from renowned experts, including Maria Josefa Choudhary from Oracle India Pvt Limited, Prof. Yogesh Simmhan of the Indian Institute of Science, Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson of the School of Computing at SRM, Ranga Rajagopal, ACM India COO Designate, Ponnurangam (PK) Kumaraguru from IIIT Hyderabad, and Dr. Venkateshwaran R, Council member of ACM India. Special guest Sachin Lodha also contributed his valuable expertise, further enriching the discussions.

A major highlight of the summit was the interactive "Ask Me Anything" session, which allowed for direct engagement with the keynote speakers. This lively exchange of ideas was further complemented by feedback sessions from local ACM chapters and detailed discussions on the benefits of ACM India and ACM-W memberships, particularly for student chapters.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “At the university, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation as keystones of knowledge. Hosting such a summit provides students with a platform for expression in their fields, industry exposure, and aligns with our mission to empower future leaders to contribute immensely to society. The gathering of eminent professionals and academics not only promote the exchange of ideas but also serves as a catalyst for technological and educational advancements.”

The KLH Bachupally ACM Student Chapter is a student-driven initiative that actively encourages collaborative participation and organizes events to showcase student talents, promote peer learning, and prepare them for future endeavors. It offers numerous opportunities to explore emerging technologies, engage with industry experts, and contribute meaningfully to projects. Through workshops, seminars, and networking events, the chapter empowers students to become future leaders in the computing industry. The chapter has already hosted over 10 successful events, including the ACMxKLH InnovateXpo and the ACMxKLH E-Gaming Championship 2024, which were widely recognized across India.

Bobba Thambi Aashish, ACM Student Chapter President at KLH, shared his thoughts, “This summit was an incredible opportunity for us as students to interact directly with industry leaders and academics. It not only broadened our understanding of the current computing landscape but also inspired us to innovate and think critically about our future contributions to the field.”

The summit provided attendees with opportunities to forge meaningful connections and explore collaborative ventures. Principal Dr. L. Koteswara Rao and Convenor Dr. Muniraju Naidu Vadlamudi, along with other faculty members, ensured the smooth conduct of the event.















