KLH Deemed to be University Hyderabad Campus Achieves Top Rankings in EduSkills Virtual Internship Awards 2024

KL Deemed to be University proudly announces its exceptional performance in the EduSkills Virtual Internship Rankings 2024. The university has secured prestigious All India Rankings, achieving the 4th position for its Vijayawada campus and 7th for its Hyderabad campus for its contribution in the mission of building a "Digital Workforce of Tomorrow" by creating an advanced internship ecosystem.

Further enhancing its reputation, the University has been honored as the Best Performing University in the South-Central Zone for its exemplary contribution and outstanding performance in the EduSkills Center of Excellence Program. These prestigious awards were presented at the EduSkills Connect 2024 Transform Together Next Gen Skill Conclave held in New Delhi, supported by AICTE, the Government of India, the National Internship Portal, and Human-Like AI ANUVADINI. The rankings were based on the successful completion rates of students in Virtual Internship Cohorts 7, 8, and 9, spanning from December 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

In addition to the institutional accolades, several individuals were recognized for their steadfast support and significant contributions to the EduSkills Center of Excellence (CoE) Program: The Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, Dr. G.P.S. Varma received the Vice Chancellor Excellence Award; Dr. A Srinath, Dean of Skill Development, received the Dean Excellence Award; Dr. Akella Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Hyderabad, was honored with the Principal Excellence Award; Dr. V Vara Prasad received the Best Center Coordinator Award; and Dr. K Srinivas was awarded the Best Author and Mentor Award. Furthermore, Dr. S Srithar, Associate Professor in the Department of Experiential Learning & Global Engagement, received the "Educator Excellence Award (AWS Academy) - 2024 (South Central Zone)."

Additionally, student Mara Lokesh N Sri Prabhu Surya secured full-time employment offers from Juniper Networks, which was also presented during the awards ceremony by the Honorable Chairman of AICTE and the CEO of Juniper Networks.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, articulated his pride in the recent accolades, emphasizing, "These accolades reflect the unwavering commitment and dedication of our students and faculty towards achieving excellence in every facet of their academic and professional engagements. They present our resolve to continually elevate the standards of education and to create an environment that enhances skill development through innovative and pragmatic internship opportunities."

These prestigious accolades were presented by dignitaries including the Chairman of AICTE, the COO of AICTE, and the President of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), presenting the University's commitment to excellence and innovation in education. This recognition celebrates the hard work and dedication of the students, faculty, and mentors, and highlights its leadership in shaping the future of education.

Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar campus, shared his enthusiasm, noting, "These triumphs serve as a powerful catalyst for our university, propelling us to aim even higher in our educational pursuits. It is immensely gratifying to witness the recognition of our efforts in virtual internships on such a distinguished platform. This acknowledgment not only reaffirms our commitment but also energizes our collective ambition to lead and innovate in the sphere of higher education."

KL Deemed to be University, with its campuses in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, continues to lead as a premier educational institution dedicated to preparing students for global challenges through practical and hands-on learning experiences. EduSkills, a non-profit social enterprise, partners with academic institutions like ours to enhance employability by empowering students with next-generation skills necessary for today’s competitive job market.