KLH Global Business School Hosts FinTech Workshop and Career Advancement Sessions

KLH Global Business School, in collaboration with Imarticus Learning and PwC, successfully hosted the workshop “FinTech Unveiled: Trends, Innovation & Live Solutions.” The event featured distinguished speakers from PwC, including Mr. Raghav Aggarwal, Associate Director, Mr. Vignesh Venkataraman, Senior Consultant, and Mr. Arham Kumar Jain, Associate, along with Dr. Kshama Sharma, Learning Head – Degree Program, Imarticus Learning.

The key highlight of the session was student presentations on various case studies, which received valuable feedback and insightful suggestions from the PwC speakers, further enhancing their learning experience. The sessions provided students with a comprehensive understanding of emerging FinTech trends, innovative business models, and real-world applications. Through interactive discussions and case studies, the workshop equipped students with practical industry knowledge essential for their careers.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Gajulapally Radhakrishna, Director Academics, KLH Global Business School, emphasized the importance of such workshops in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry demands. He stated, “FinTech is rapidly transforming the global financial ecosystem, and workshops like these equip students with the skills and insights necessary to navigate this evolving landscape. By engaging with industry experts, students gain a competitive edge that prepares them for the future.”

KLH Global Business School regularly organizes workshops, seminars, industry exposure trips, recruitment drives, and pre-placement talks to equip students with real-world insights and career opportunities. Recently, a Pre-Placement Talk was conducted, featuring professionals from reputed organization like Shares Bazaar Private Limited, who provided valuable perspectives on finance careers, recruitment strategies, and industry expectations. Simultaneously, students also participated in hands-on learning experiences, through study tours. Such visits and exposure allow students to apply classroom knowledge into practical learning, enhancing their creativity and technical skills.

KLH GBS, known for its commitment to excellence, focuses on delivering a transformative learning experience through its BBA and MBA programs. By integrating a strong theoretical foundation with hands-on practical exposure, the school ensures that students not only grasp core business principles but also develop the skills required to excel in the competitive corporate world.











