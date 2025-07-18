KNRUHS issues notification for Phase-II counselling

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences on Thursday issued notification for conduct of second phase of web based counselling for allotment of vacant MDS seats under the convener quota for the year 2025-26 in affiliated government and private dental colleges in the State.

According to the notification, the candidates whose names were notified in the final merit list of MDS Admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web options online subject to following conditions.

The candidates who were allotted MDS seats in the first phase of counselling and joined the course are also eligible to exercise web options and are informed to exercise web options.

The candidates who were allotted seats in the first phase of counseling and have not reported/discontinued the course at the respective college are not eligible for exercising options.