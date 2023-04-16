KTR welcomes CRPF recruitment exams in Telugu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has welcomed the Union government's decision to conduct the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) national recruitment examination in 13 regional languages, including Telugu and also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the decision in this regard.

In a tweet, Minister KT Rama Rao said the Union government's decision would surely help thousands of aspirants from Telugu speaking States.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the examinations to recruit constables in the CAPF will be conducted in 13 regional languages, other than Hindi and English. The new arrangement will kick starting from January 1, 2024. In a release, the Union Home Ministry said that Amit Shah had taken the decision to give impetus to participation of local youth in the CAPFs and encourage regional languages.