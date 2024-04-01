Live
- IPL 2024: Stuart Broad advises Mitchell Starc to ‘stick to the strength’
- SS (UBT) slams BJP for its 'political claims' on India ceding land to Sri Lanka in 1974
- Digvijaya Singh hits campaign trail in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat
- IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians
- No money, No survey says government Surveyors. Farmers suffered sever land litigations.
- UP will present PM Modi a garland of '80 beads' in LS polls: Yogi Adityanath
- ED serves notice to CPI-M leader in Kerala Coop bank scam case
- TN BJP takes up Katchatheevu island issue to corner DMK, Congress
- SAIL saleable steel output increases to record 18.4 million tonnes in 2023-24
- Celebrate the IPL Season with Chowman Hyderabad’s Special Offer!
Just In
Lake cleaning initiative
Highlights
The students of Manthan School Hyderabad, cleaning the Tellapur Lake in Hyderabad
The students of Manthan School Hyderabad, cleaning the Tellapur Lake in Hyderabad, local water body facing environmental degradation dua to garbage accumulation; as part of an initiative to promote environmental stewardship and raise awareness about waste management among the students and actively engage them with the community residing near the lake.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS