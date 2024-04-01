  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Lake cleaning initiative

Lake cleaning initiative
x
Highlights

The students of Manthan School Hyderabad, cleaning the Tellapur Lake in Hyderabad

The students of Manthan School Hyderabad, cleaning the Tellapur Lake in Hyderabad, local water body facing environmental degradation dua to garbage accumulation; as part of an initiative to promote environmental stewardship and raise awareness about waste management among the students and actively engage them with the community residing near the lake.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X