Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Weather alert: Heavy rain forecast issued for AP in next two days
- Focus on nutrition for women & children: JC Dr Navya
- IIT Delhi, Micron tie up to power next-gen semiconductor research
- Lucknow CAT bench got its own office building under PM Modi
- Mini Secretariat in Alwar receives bomb threat
- Rs 48,100 crore PACL scam case: ED raids places linked to ex-Raj Minister Pratap
- Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra 2025, pilgrims queue up
LAWCET, PGLCET regn date extended till April 20
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2025 registration and submission of online...
Hyderabad: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2025 registration and submission of online applications have been extended till April 30.
Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of the centres. Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduated through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five-year degree course) and LLB (three-year degree course), respectively. For more details, candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in/, said a senior officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT