LAWCET, PGLCET regn date extended till April 20

Hyderabad: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2025 registration and submission of online applications have been extended till April 30.

Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of the centres. Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduated through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five-year degree course) and LLB (three-year degree course), respectively. For more details, candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in/ , said a senior officer.