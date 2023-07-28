Live
LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
Lucknow: Lucknow University (LU) has signed an MoU with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for academic activities and research.
With this the students in the Lucknow University (LU), will now be able to get practical experience of archives, museums, art galleries, state information centres and heritage libraries like Rampur Raza Library and Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library.
"The LU's department of library and information science is the first in India to join hands with INTACH, the largest network of conservation centres in the world. Prominent Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Lucknow, also have INTACH centres. Students and teachers will be significantly benefited from this collaboration," LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said on Friday.
He said that the MoU signed between the two institutes laid the foundation for an enriched learning experience for library science students, with a focus on preserving documentary resources, manuscripts, rare books, old paintings and indigenous cultural heritage.
INTACH will conduct academic activities such as training workshops and internship programmes, providing students with opportunities to learn from experienced professionals.