LU to offer master's degree in Hindu studies

Lucknow : The Lucknow University (LU) will now offer master's degree in Hindu studies in which students will be taught Vedas and 'Sanatan dharma' from the academic session 2024-25. The Sanatan Vedic culture will be taught as a mandatory paper at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in Sanskrit.

LU also plans to establish an autonomous centre for research on the subject and a proposal for the same will be sent to the state government soon.



The announcement of introducing such subjects was made by the vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai and Acharya Abhishek Brahmachari Maharaj, the disciple of Samrat Karpatri Maharaj, founder of Akhil Bhartiya Ram Rajya Parishad.

"The university plans to establish a centre for Hindu Studies and offer an MA course in the same in the Sanskrit department. We are going to propose to the government to establish a research chair in Hindu Studies. A proposal in this regard is being prepared," said Rai.

He said the university will get the syllabus passed by the board of studies, faculty board and other committees soon.



"Swami Ji Maharaj suggested that like students study different religions in their curriculum they should also be taught about Hindu studies. So, we have decided to offer MA course in the subject," said the VC.



Abhishek Brahmachari maharaj said: "I had requested the VC to establish research chair and teach students about Vedas and let the world know about our Vedas, Hindu traditions and Sanatan Dharma. People are influenced by our Vedas and thoughts. Our Vedas talked about Pushpak Viman, people don’t believe but India has proved it and now fighter planes are being made by scientists based on the same Veda Shastras."

