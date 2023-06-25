LU to restore planetarium for astronomy education

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) is all set to restore its planetarium and give a push to astronomy education from the academic session 2023-24.



The university is submitting a proposal to government agencies for grants to begin the renovation.



LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “LU is the only university in the county that offers astronomy at graduation level. We want to give students the best facilities, so we are making a plan on revamping and restoring the existing planetarium.”



He said the astronomy department has given several illustrious alumni including scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), SP Ojha and Mohammad Hasan and Shishir Sankhyan, who has found success at the Tartu Observatory in Estonia.



These accomplishments serve as a testament to the quality of education provided by LU’s astronomy programme.



Once the planetarium is renovated, it will enable students to observe constellations, learn about seasonal sky patterns and receive information about upcoming astronomical events through advanced projection systems, he added.



Meanwhile, Alka Misra, a faculty in LU’s Astronomy Department, said, “The planetarium will serve as a focal point for students to explore wonders of the universe. It will not only enhance their theoretical knowledge but also foster a deep appreciation for the celestial realm.”



The LU planetarium holds a significant place in Indian astronomical history.



In collaboration with Dr Sampurnanand, the then education minister of Uttar Pradesh, Professor AN Singh introduced Astronomy as a subject of study for the B.Sc. degree for the first time in India.



Subsequently, in 1949, the construction of this pioneering planetarium, near the Department of Mathematics and Astronomy was completed to enhance the teaching of Astronomy at LU.



The planetarium boasts of an impressive dome measuring 8 meters in diameter, with a seating capacity of 96 persons. The original planetarium projector machine, a SPITZ-Model A1, was procured in 1946.



Notably, it was the first model worldwide capable of observing stars brighter than magnitude 4.3. Only 40 such models were manufactured, with one finding its home at LU. At the time of purchase, the cost of the planetarium projector machine was $500.



The advanced DomeX LED Dome, manufactured by Spitz, promises to be a significant upgrade that will offer enhanced learning experience to the students.

