MANUU joins hands with MGKVP

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP), Varanasi.

According to MANUU on Monday, the MoU was entered to foster a culture of academics, research, consulting, training, knowledge sharing, faculty development, student exchange, and joint programmes between the two institutes.

The MoU was signed today by Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, vice chancellor, MANUU, and Professor Anand Kumar Tyagi, vice chancellor, MGKVP, in the presence of Professor Ishtiaque Ahmed, registrar, MANUU.

This collaborative effort will enable the launching of programmes, capacity building, academic and research collaboration, exchange programmes, networking opportunities, and so on. Initially, the MoU will be in force for five years. Professor Syed Najamul Hasan, Professor Mohammad Fariyad, Professor Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Professor Saneem Fatima, and Professor Abdul Wahid were also present.

