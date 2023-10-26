Marham- Resonating Resilience organises Autism awareness Programe

Hyderabad: Marham- Resonating Resilience, an NGO working towards Autism, Thalassemia and transgenders,announced a first-of-its-kind autism awareness program called ‘Spectrum Sparkle’ which is aimed at raising awareness and providing valuable insights into the delayed emotional development of children and the diagnosis and holistic management of Autism here on Thursday. The press gathering was graced by Dr. Minhajzafar Nasirabadi, Professor and Head, Dept of Psychiatry – Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Dr. T Usha Rani, Professor & Superintendent – Niloufer Hospital, Dr. Jayanti Sundar Rajan, Psychologist – Roshni Counselling Centre and other guests. The esteemed guests took the occasion to release the poster of short film on autism – Gunjaaish.

Dr. Nabat Lakhani, Founder, Marham, addressing the meet, announced about the event “Spectrum Sparkle” on October 29th, 2023, at Shilpa Kala Vedika. Spectrum Sparkle is an amalgamation of a special Expert Panel Discussion on diagnosis, therapies, inclusive education, employment, and the future along with a felicitation of Autistic Talents with their families and screening of a special short film – Gunjaaish.

"We are excited to host this event that combines education, entertainment, and a celebration of the incredible talents within the autism community. Our goal is to provide a platform for dialogue, understanding, and support for families with children on the spectrum while highlighting the unique abilities and contributions of individuals with autism," said Dr. Nabat Lakhani, Founder, Marham- Resonating Resilience.

The program will represent an invaluable opportunity for parents, caregivers, and society at large in understanding autism better to gain insights from a panel of renowned experts. The expert panel will address various aspects of Autism, from recognizing the signs of delayed development in children to the diagnosis process and the holistic management of Autism.

The event will feature a distinguished panel of experts in the field, including paediatricians, psychologists, special educators, and autism advocates. They will share their expertise and answer questions, providing essential guidance to attendees.

For the first time in India, a short film portraying the unique challenges faced by families living with Autism. The film has actors who are children on the spectrum, offering a personal and authentic perspective on the condition.

As part of the event, Marham – Resonating Resilience has invited the nominations for "Autistic Stars", to honour individuals with Autism to share their talents and accomplishments. The awards will be presented by the Honourable Governor to all the talented autistic children.