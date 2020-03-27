Medical entrance exam, NEET 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown in the country

After the postponement of the JEE mains exams to be held on April 15, the National Testing Agency has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which was scheduled to be held on May 3 amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. The medical exam is aimed for the admission to first-year undergraduate medical or MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programmes.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted directing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam. However, he advised the students to stay at home and utilise the time for preparation.

The tweet reads, "Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency @DG_NTA to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May, "

Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency @DG_NTA to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May. pic.twitter.com/loji50ZQq3 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 27, 2020

"The NEET and JEE Main exams are postponed till last week of May and admit cards will be issued after April 15," reads HRD ministry statement.



NEET is the second major exams to be postponed due to the nationwide lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak.